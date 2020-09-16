Demon Souls Receives New Gameplay Trailer, Which Looks Amazing

Sony has brought their A game when it came to the PlayStation 5 Reveal event, and one of the big titles of the show was Bluepoints remake of From Software’s epic title — Demon Souls.

After seeing small amounts of footage and screenshots, we have finally received our first official gameplay trailer. This trailer looks stunning as we see gameplay, some iconic bosses, and more. This will be a perfect game for newcomers and hardcore fans alike.

Check out the brand new trailer down below:

In Demon’s Souls, venture into the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of the DualSense controller’s haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter.

Story developing …..

Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing your the latest news coming out from the PlayStation 5 live streamed event. What was your favorite announcement so far? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube