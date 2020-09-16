Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s First Campaign Mission is Revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 Event

Sony has partnered with Activision Studios to reveal the very first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s campaign mission.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new trailer is titled as a teaser, however, players will get a solid look at the game’s campaign mode. Players will be met with highspeed, octane action as they infiltrate a base and kill a high-wanted target. The mission is titled ‘Nowhere Left to Run’ and that title alone perfectly encapsulates the themes of the trailer. A special ops covert group of soldiers corner their prey and get to work in typical Call of Duty fashion.

“It’s rumored that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. The following is a portion of ‘Nowhere Left to Run’ the first campaign mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that “never happened.” Sony

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases this holiday on Nov. 13, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube