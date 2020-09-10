Mafia: Definitive Edition Receives New Trailer, Life of a Gangster

2K Games and developer Hanger 13 have released yet another trailer for their upcoming Mafia Remake title. With the release date slowly approaching, September 25th, the developers are starting to rev the promotion engine a little harder.

Todays trailer is titled — Life of a Gangster, and it showcases the brutal struggle of becoming a member of the Mafia. The game is set in the 1930s prohibition era, so players will be transported to a different time with different guns, cars, and scenery; and the trailer manages to show the time period off pretty well.

Check out the latest trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition down below:

Trailer Description:

Remind them who runs this town. Arm yourself with prohibition era weapons, get behind the wheel of authentic classic 1930s vehicles, and live the life of a gangster in Mafia: Definitive Edition.

In related news, 2K Games recently released another trailer for their highly anticipated Mafia Remake title, however, it was a little different than this one.

Titled as ‘Welcome to the City of Lost Heaven’ The new trailer showed about 45 seconds of the excellent new character models, the reworked graphics, and even some story elements in action. If you missed out on the trailer, make sure to check it out in full right here!

Mafia: Definitive Edition is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and Pc platform on September 25th. are you excited for the upcoming remake? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube