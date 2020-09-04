2K Games Releases ‘Welcome to the City of Lost Heaven’ Trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition, Watch Here

2K Games and developer Hanger 13 have released yet another trailer for thier hihgly anticpated remake title — Mafia: Dfeifnintve Edition.

The new trailer is only 45 seconds long, but the viewer can see some of the excellent new character models, the reworked graphics, and even some story elements in action. If you never played the original Mafia title, this will be the time to do so as the remake is looking pretty great; this new trailer brings you into the fold and introduces you to the world of Mafia!

Check out the latest trailer for Mafia: The Definitive Edition down below:

Lost Heaven is an authentic prohibition-era city that is riddled with corruption. Experience classic Mafia missions in this iconic city, completely rebuilt from the ground up.

In related news, earlier this Summer 2K Games and developer Hanger 13 released some gameplay footage for the highly anticipated remake. The gameplay footage looked amazing and the redone graphics will make you forget how the original game looked.

With only a couple of weeks left until the game releases, fans of the series will be itching in their seats until the game releases. However, if you want to make the wait even harder, may I suggest checking out the recently released gameplay footage? You can watch the game in action right here!

Mafia: Definitive Edition is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and Pc platform on September 25th. are you excited for the upcoming remake? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube