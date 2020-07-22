Mafia: Definitive Edition Gameplay Footage Released

There have been three main installments released for the Mafia franchise and while we received the third installment this generation of platforms, we’re going to see a remastered collection launch soon. As you can imagine the first installment has received quite a bit of hype as the game came out back in 2002 and it does look like it would benefit from a remastered release. The game will be titled Mafia: Definitive Edition and while it was delayed recently, we now have some new gameplay footage to check out.

In the past, it was unveiled that the Mafia game would not only be enhanced but also expanded on. We’re sure that a new coat of paint would make the game pretty enticing, but adding some features and mechanics that would allow the game to feel like it was developed a bit more recently than 2002 is also welcomed. This new gameplay footage showcases 15 minutes of the game and it comes from IGN, you can watch the full new video release within the player embedded above.

A development update for Mafia: Definitive Edition pic.twitter.com/6ahAqZZTOV — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) July 7, 2020

As we also mentioned, the Mafia: Definitive Edition was recently delayed. Mafia: Definitive Edition was supposed to hit the marketplace on August 28, 2020, but with the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, we are going to see a slight push back on its release. We’re not surprised to see some games get delayed as there was a transitioning moment for most industries where employees had to work remotely. This transition caused some delays and Mafia: Definitive Edition happened to be one of them, although it doesn’t look like a delay which would prevent the game from really push the title back too far away.

Instead, fans can now expect Mafia: Definitive Edition to hit the market on September 25, 2020, which is a little less than a month of additional waiting. This game will also be available at launch for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

