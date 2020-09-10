The Unfinished Swan Announced for PC and Mobile Devices, Available Now

Developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive have announced this morning that the critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive — The Unfinished Swan, will be coming to PC and Mobile devices!

To make things even better, the game is available right now! Yes, The Unfinished Swan is available on the PC for $15 USD, while mobile users via iOS can pick up the game for $5 USD. If you never got the chance to play this game, I highly suggest it as it is one of the best storytelling games ever. Plus this is from the developers who brought us What Remains of Edith Finch, another stellar title!

In addition to all the exciting news, the developers released a new trailer for the game, which gives newcomers a little idea of what to expect from the game.

Check out the brand new trailer for the Unfinished Swan down below:

From the creators of What Remains of Edith Finch. Explore a mysterious all-white landscape by splatting paint to reveal the world around you in The Unfinished Swan. As Monroe, a 10-year-old orphan, you’ll follow a swan that’s stepped out of an unfinished painting and wandered off into a surreal, storybook-inspired kingdom. Each chapter brings surprises, new ways to explore the world, a host of bizarre (and sometimes dangerous) creatures, and encounters with the eccentric king who built this empire.

In related news, publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced today a new ultimate collection thanks to the help with Iam8Bit which brings some of their best games into one bundle!

The new collection if super limited only 2,000 available and pre-orders are available starting today. The collection includes titles such as What Remains of Edith Finch, The Outer Wilds, and plenty more. Learn more about the ultimate Annapurna Interactive collection right here!

The Unfinished Swan is now available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the App Store. Are you excited to see the Unfinished Swan on some new platforms? Let us know in the comments if you plan on trying out the critically acclaimed title for yourself!

