Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Announced on iam8bit, Pre-orders Now Live

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and prodcution company iam8bit has announced this monring an epic collection of Annapurna titles into one giant bundle.

Titled as the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition, users will be able to get their hands on a super limited edition version of some of the publishers best games such as The Outer Wilds, Donut County, What Remains of Edith Finch, and much more.

The listing has gone up and pre-orders have begun. If you’re an Annapurna Interactive fan, you must act quickly as the limited edition bundle is limited to only 2,000 copies. The collection retails for $200 USD.

Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Includes:

iam8bit Exclusive

Limited Edition of 2000

Ultra Premium, Custom-Designed Folio Package

8 Annapurna Games, Including the First Physical PS4 Release of Telling Lies and Gorogoa

Exclusive Foreword from Annapurna Interactive Founder, Nathan Gary

Exclusive Statements from Each Game’s Creative Visionaries

Region Free – Worldwide Compatibility

In related news, Developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive have announced this morning that the critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive — The Unfinished Swan, will be coming to PC and Mobile devices!

Yes, the once PS4 exclusive title has made its way to both the PC and mobile platforms and if you have yet to give the game a chance, this is your time to do so. Learn more about The Unfinished Swan on the PC and mobile platform right here!

The Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition is now live for pre-orders. Are you planning to pick up a super limited edition copy of the collection? Let us know in the comments below!

