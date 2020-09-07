Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Likely Get Delayed As The Game Hits Final Development Phase

There are a ton of hyped up and anticipated video games players were looking forward to playing as we entered 2020. However, easily one of the biggest anticipated video game releases comes from CD Projekt Red. The same development studio that brought out the highly successful The Witcher trilogy is coming out with their next big open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. This game has had quite the following from fans who can’t wait to get their hands on a copy. Unfortunately, this game has had a good number of setbacks.

Over the year we’ve seen Cyberpunk 2077 get delayed a few times. These delays may have been a tough pill for some players to swallow, but we’re finally getting near its new intended release date. Still, the fear from some gamers may still be around with the coronavirus in particular pushing the development studio far enough behind that we’ll see this game release next year. That won’t be the case as a recent conference investor call revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has entered the final phase of development.

In fact, it looks like we should soon see this game enter for its final certification and with the title set for a launch in November, it looks like we’re going to actually see Cyberpunk 2077 hit the marketplace before 2020 wraps. That doesn’t mean that the developers themselves are winding down from their work on the game. Instead, it looks like the team will continue working all the way until the game launches and then some as we’re going to see post-launch DLC. It was recently unveiled that there are plans to bring out more DLC content than what The Witcher 3 received.

We’re not sure just what DLC is planned, but we should soon get a heads up on what to expect for the game in the near future. If you don’t recall, The Witcher 3 received several free content updates which added quests and cosmetics. However, there were also massive expansion packs that added more storylines to complete. At any rate, while we don’t know just what the developers have planned quite yet, we do know that Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching into the marketplace on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









