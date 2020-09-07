CD Projekt Red Will Unveil Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Plans Before The Game Launches

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles launching this year is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The same development studio that brought out the successful The Witcher trilogy is also working on this new futuristic RPG and it seems to be quite the ambitious project. Fans who enjoyed The Witcher series know that CD Projekt Red takes real good care of an IP and delivers a slew of content filled with unique storylines or quests. As a result, the bar has been set high for Cyberpunk 2077 and the information slowly trickling out from the development studio is only adding anticipation to the growing fan base.

We knew that Cyberpunk 2077 would follow a similar development process to The Witcher 3. There will be a ton of free DLC updates and paid expansion packs. We don’t know just what to expect in terms of DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, but in a recent investor conference call, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the same overall development plans will be present in this upcoming video game. Furthermore, it looks like the studio is wanting to do even more content than before. If this is the case, we could see not only additional DLC packs that could offer more cosmetics and quests but also more expansion packs released compared to The Witcher 3.

This development studio doesn’t hold back either with the content. The Witcher 3 expansion added some massive storylines that took players into new thrilling journeys. However, as mentioned, we don’t know how these expansions and DLC updates will alter Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait until after the game releases to find out. Instead, it looks like CD Projekt Red will be alerting fans of what to expect in terms of post-launch content before the game hits store shelves.

In this investor’s conference call, CD Projekt Red wasn’t ready to give any details on this matter quite yet. But, with that said, they do have plans in the near future to reveal their DLC and expansions roadmap. We’ll likely see this in one of their Night City Wire streams which highlights different aspects about the upcoming game. In the meantime, we can mark our calendars for the release of Cyberpunk 2077. After a few delays, the game is set to release on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It’s worth noting that a next-generation platform release is planned in 2021.









Source: VGC