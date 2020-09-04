CD Projekt RED Announces The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Next Generation, Free Upgrade for Users Who Already Own the Game

CD Projekt RED has taken to Twitter this morning to announce that their critically acclaimed game of the year RPG title — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, will be making its way to the next generation of consoles!

Yes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be playable for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The developers also noted that the visually and technically enhanced version of the game will come to PC. Lastly, to make things even sweeter, the game will be a free upgrade for those users who already own the game on any three platforms!

Check out the official Tweet from The Witcher down below:

The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation!



A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4.



More: https://t.co/JclubxpJim pic.twitter.com/gWCJzST3vr — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 4, 2020

CD Projekt RED on their Blog:

We’re working on the next-generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!

Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content. The next-generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

We here at gameranx love The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game brings a new level of storytelling combine with worldbuilding that we have yet to see in games. There has been a ton of awesome news for the Witcher franchise as of late, so if you’ve been out of the loop, make sure to catch up on everything related Witcher on our dedicated news page right here!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available for all platforms. Are you excited for the game to head to the PS5 and Xbox Series X? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter