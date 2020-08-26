The Last Campfire Developer Commentary Trailer Brings New Insight Into the Game’s World

Hello Games latest title, The Last Campfire, will be releasing relatively soon, and to bring some exciting news to their fans, the developers released a new trailer for the game. The two-minute-long trailer is a developer commentary one, where director Sean Murray talks about the world of The Last Campfire.

Check out The Last Campfire developer commentary trailer down below:

Sean Murray from Hello Games talks us through the story behind the development of The Last Campfire.

In related news, during the Xbox Live Event couple of months back, developer Hello Games released some exclusive gameplay for the game.

The Last Campfire will feature puzzle-based gameplay with elements of platforming. The story seems like it will pack an emotional punch as players will take control over a lost ember trapped in a mysterious place in hopes to return home. Make sure to check out the full story here!

The Last Campfire will launch on all consoles later this year with a release window of summer 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming Hello Games title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube