The Last Campfire Receives Exclusive Gameplay at Microsoft’s Inside Xbox Event

Hello Games upcoming project, The Last Campfire has received exclusive gameplay footage at Microsoft’s Xbox Inside event.

Check out the lengthy gameplay video down below:

The Last Campfire has been in development for quite some time now though no substantial gameplay has been released up until this point. Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event showcased a substantial look at the game and to say it’s coming along well would be an understatement.

From what we can make from the footage, The Last Campfire will feature puzzle-based gameplay with elements of platforming. The story seems like it will pack an emotional punch as players will take control over a lost ember trapped in a mysterious place in hopes to return home.

The Last Campfire is the latest title to come from developers Hello Games, most well-known for developing No Man’s Sky. However, The Last Campfire is a completely different experience.

The Last Campfire will launch on all consoles later this year with a release window of summer 2020

What are your thoughts on this reveal? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.