Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Themed RTX 2080 Ti Cards Are Reselling For Over $4,000

You may recall the past contest not very long ago that Nvidia held a contest for the anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077. Those custom GPUs not only were designed to match the aesthetics of Cyberpunk 2077 but to also be enjoyed. However, the content was pretty limited and it meant that only so many people were given cards.

Now the selected winners are starting to resell their custom graphics cards online through sources like eBay. This graphics card has a few things going for it which would fetch a high price. For starters, the card is a custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which is a top of the line card that would normally cost users about $1,199 alone. However, adding the fact that its custom to compliment the Cyberpunk 2077 video game certainly raises the value.

According to listings, we’re seeing Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards going up on eBay for as much as $4,600. That price is rising as we’re referring to bids with users still jumping online and throwing out a big number in order to either store the graphics card on their shelves as a display or perhaps even use in their custom builds.

At any rate, it’s pretty outstanding to see how much a person is willing to pay for this custom product. In fact, you can get creative and work on customizing a standard Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti yourself to make it look similar to the Nvidia manufactured model or perhaps something a bit more unique to go with the game.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, is slated to release on September 17, 2020. With that said, there is some worry that perhaps the coronavirus could continue to be a problem causing the game to be delayed. For now, we can mark our calendars to pick up a copy of the game for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: PC Gamer