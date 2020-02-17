Nvidia Creates A Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 GPU

For PC gamers there is usually a new wave of graphic cards released regularly and it could mean jumping to the latest in order to keep your PC ready for some of the more graphically demanding video game titles. Of course, there are very few graphics cards released that are themed around video game titles. While Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo may present a console that is designed around a video game release, you don’t typically see too many graphics cards designed for a particular video game launch.

With that said, there is one particular video game title that is quite hyped at the moment. We’re of course referring to CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 title that has been slated to release later this year though it did receive a delay that pushed the game further back. At any rate, there are plenty of gamers out there that can’t wait to get their hands on a copy of the game.

Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.



We made 77 for our community.



Want one? Here's how:

1. RT this video.

2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn

3. If selected, you BOTH win these limited edition GPUs! pic.twitter.com/IG2BZZCZ6H — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 17, 2020

For those of you who plan to run the game on the PC platform then you may want to ensure you’re PC is ready for the game such as a powerful GPU. We had seen some teases in the past over the graphics card being produced and now Nvidia has unveiled the GPU. This Cyberpunk 2077 themed GPU is a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition though don’t expect to pay for this graphics card as there were only 77 of them made.

If you’re wanting this graphics card you will have to enter a giveaway on Twitter in hopes of winning the GPU for free. With that said, seeing this graphics card does have us eager to see if more gaming-themed graphics cards will release into the market. At any rate, we’ll likely see quite a few customs builds uploaded online from PC builder enthusiasts that should give this GPU design some competition.

