Watch 8-minutes of Gotham Knights Gameplay Footage Right Here

WB Games Montreal has finally announced the long-awaited Batman-centered title — Gotham Knights. For the longest time fans have been wondering what the game will be about and we finally know.

Gotham Knights will be co-op based game that will have players teaming up as members of the Bat-family to protect Gotham City in the absence of Batman. Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Redhood will need to work together and keep the city safe. This is definitely an interesting take on the franchise, but it does seem promising; especially for those who like the multiplayer games as a service genre.

Check out the first every gameplay reveal for Gotham Knights down below:

Witness the first ever gameplay of #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/ALFZD3L0OK — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

In related news, the official reveal trailer for WB Game’s Gotham Knights served more as an introduction to the newly announced world. This is a formal CGI trailer where we learn the passing of Batman and the task he leaves his partners in his absence. The trailer is amazing and fans of the Arkham series will definitely want to check it out. Make sure to check out the reveal trailer for Gotham Knights right here!

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021, no platforms are announced as of yet. Let us know what you think about the latest installment in the WB Batman franchise in the comments below!

source: Twitter