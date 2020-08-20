505 Games Offers Their Reason Why Control’s Base Game Won’t Upgrade To Next-Gen

There is a lot of chatter about the next-generation platforms. It’s not a surprise as we knew that going into 2020 we would be receiving news and the eventual release of both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Still, the topics have been a bit all over the place when it comes to next-gen platforms with one topic being current-generation title upgrade pathways. Some developers have already come out to announce free upgrades for current-generation games when the next-generation console platforms launch. While others have taken a different approach to only offer upgrades for certain editions of games.

Control is the latest title to be developed by Remedy Entertainment and it’s also one of the games that won’t find a free upgrade pathway. Instead, the development studio is crafting up a unique edition that will be available soon for the current-generation platforms and will be upgraded for the release of the next-generation platform. This may be a bit of a disappointment for those that wanted to simply upgrade Control’s base game, but it looks like those that want to take full advantage of the power and features of these upcoming consoles will have to purchase Control Ultimate Edition.

In Control Ultimate Edition, the game will feature not only the base game campaign but also the DLC expansions. It’s more or less the full gameplay experience for Control and according to the publishers 505 Games, there is a reason as to why there is no base game upgrade pathway. Apparently, through their development process, the only way to bring out an upgrade for the next-generation platforms is to work on a single game build and content as the current-generation.

This doesn’t mean that those with the current generation game can’t enjoy their Control titles on next-generation as both platforms will offer backward compatibility on that front. Instead, players will just lose out on the power and features exclusive to the next-generation platforms.









Source: 505 Games