Hitman 3 Confirmed To Be An Epic Games Store Exclusive 

There is quite the fan base for the Hitman series and with the recent reboot trilogy, fans are gearing towards the launch of the third installment, Hitman 3. The video game was teased already and we know that it’s coming in January of 2021. However, the latest news that has come out may be a bit sour for PC players as IO Interactive confirmed that Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. This means that if you’re committed in downloading games through Steam, you may be waiting if this is just a timed exclusive deal which in most cases, these Epic Games Store exclusives typically are timed deals that last about a year.

Still, for those that are waiting and have been waiting for 2021 to hit in order to play the game may feel a bit reluctant in waiting on Steam’s release to get the game. This has been a common practice for Epic Games and it really has helped developers along with publishers craft up a more successful video game launch. What makes Epic Games Store more enticing to release a game exclusively is that the marketplace offers a better revenue cut to the development and publishing studios.

Furthermore, while the game sells will provide more profit to the studios, these exclusive deals further help the studio with a profit in which they can continue to thrive. With Hitman 3, IO Interactive is not only developing the title but also publishing the game to further become an independent studio. As a result, we are going to see the game that the studio had intended on making rather than having to make cuts or alter some of the game to please the publishing side of things.

There’s still plenty of questions left unanswered for Hitman 3, but we do know a few elements which IO Interactive has been working on. For instance, we are going to see multiplayer in general get cut from the game. However, with that said, there is a PlayStation VR support is placed which should give players a bit more immersive gameplay feel. Currently, Hitman 3 is not slated to release until sometime in January of 2021 for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the XSX.









