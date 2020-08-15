Hitman 3’s Developers Commentary Gives Insight About VR Support, Discusses a New Way to Play, and More

Square Enix and IO Interactive have released a brand new developers commentary for Hitman VR, one which discusses a new way to play and insight into VR support.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new developer’s commentary listed above showcases insight from the developers about the challenges of VR support. In addition, the new commentary reveals what players can expect from the new platform including a whole new way to play. VR will boost players’ experience to a whole new level immersion allowing players to become the Hitman rather than playing him.

Sony has pulled off quite the achievement when it comes to this exciting announcement. In January 2021, the entire Hitman franchise will be playable in the PSVR headset and will allow the player to become the Hitman. The announcement trailer does a solid job of showcasing what players can expect when it comes to Hitman in VR. Players will adopt a whole new level of immersion when it comes to stealth and tactical assassination.

The entire Hitman trilogy will be playable in PSVR January 2021.

Source: PlayStation