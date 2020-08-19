Fall Guys Twitter Account Makes Big Promise if Their Tweet Receives 1 Million Retweets

The Offical Fall Guys twitter account is back at again this time making a promise that is so funny that it might be ridiculous.

Check out the funny tweet down below:

It was a joke… but… if the tweet gets to 1 million retweets – I feel like we kind of have to do it?



1 million retweets would make it the 19th most retweeted tweet in the entire history of Twitter



You can't really argue with that can you?https://t.co/c9eBCAg3sX — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 18, 2020

The official twitter account has announced that if the tweet above reaches 1 million retweets, the Yellow Team will be removed from Fall Guys. What started out as a joke turned into a reality with a quick 34K retweets. If they do manage to hit the mark, it will make the tweet the 19th most retweeted tweet in history. Like the tweet above mentions, with that type of stat, you can’t argue that. So if you do not like the yellow team, be sure to get those retweets up.

In related news, developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!

Fall Guys is out now on PS4 and PC.

Source: Fall Guys on Twitter