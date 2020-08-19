Baldur Gate 3 Will Release Into Early Access on September 30; New Slew of Trailers, Gameplays Footage and More Released

Larian Studios have finally announced some exciting news for gamers who were anticipated their latest RPG title — Baldur’s Gate 3!

Yes, after a couple of delays, the game is finally going to be released. It will release as an early access title at first, but gamers will finally get to play the long-awaited title. The announcement was made on Geoff Keighley’s Summer Fest livstream, where LArian Studios announced the release date, which is Septemebr 30th.

In addition to the exciting new release date, they also released some new trailers for the game. One video is the CGI opening for Baldur’s Gate 3, while the other one is more of a gameplay video, which showcases the Intellect Devourer. Both are pretty great, so if you’re excited about the upcoming game, I would make sure to check out all the new footage for the game, which has been linked down below for your viewing pleasure.

Check out the CGI opening for Baldur’s Gate 3 down below:

Watch Intellect Devourer gameplay for Baldur’s Gate 3 down below:

Check out the full panel with Geoff Keighley and Larian Studios discussing the release date announcement for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release onto Steam via early access on September 30th. Are you excited to finally have a release date for the upcoming entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube, Gematsu