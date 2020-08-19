Creative Leads Unexpectedly Fired During Development Of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

There’s plenty of behind the scenes actions that go into making a video game. We’ve seen some toxic reports of development studios throwing employees through the rings to ensure that the game is done in time for the release to other development studios being hired to help bring out a big AAA video game title. With that said, it’s relatively common for a video game production to see developers come and go with employees moving up the ranks or dropping a project to work at another studio. However, what is a bit more unique is the fact of high profile individuals on a project being outright fired without any notion of why.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines may not have the name recognition of some of these other big AAA video game IPs but it’s a series that really grew a cult following over the years. As a result, there’s a rather large group of fans eagerly awaiting to get their hands on a copy of the upcoming sequel, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. It’s been quite the waiting game with a few delays occurring to prevent the game from really making its way out into the market. Now it looks like the development studio Hardsuit Labs will have to continue on without two creative leads pushing the game.

We’re finding out today that Ka’ai Cluney and Brian Mitsoda has been fired. Brian was the lead writer behind this upcoming game while Ka’ai had been the creative director. On the official website for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, a new update post alerted fans that the two individuals have been let go and in their place, Alexandre Mandryka will stepping into the production. Alexandre comes with decades of experience and has worked with franchises such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

This is still quite the shock for the two individuals with Brian Mitsoda giving a statement to Rock Paper Shotgun. It was within this statement that Brian noted that he had worked on the project since the start and as far as he was aware, there were no issues on his end which prompted the game to be delayed. This unexpected termination is not only frustrating but incredibly disappointing for him. We’re certainly interested in finding out just what the reason behind their decision to be cut from the team.









Source: Rock Paper Shotgun