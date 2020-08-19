Part Two of Will Poulter’s Little Hope Interview Series Discusses the Horrors That Awaits Players

Bandai Namco has released part two of their interview with Will Poulter, who further discusses The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

Check out the new trailer right here:

Part two of the interview series discusses a ton of new information about the upcoming anthology series, Little Hope. Will Poulter reveals that there are a ton of outcomes to explore and there is a real sense of mystery in this all-new story. A few snippets of new gameplay sections are also revealed and the game is looking scary as can be. In conclusion, the game sounds fun and Halloween can’t come quick enough.

Bandai Namco recently announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, will be releasing this Halloween season on October 30th. In addition to the exciting release date announcement, the developers also released a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel. Learn more about Little Hope and its latest trailer right here!

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release on Oct. 30, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for the new release date?









Source: YouTube