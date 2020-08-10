THQ Nordic Releases Impressive Accolades for Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! have released this past month to a flurry of positive review scores. So many positive scores that THQ Nordic has released a brand new trailer focusing on all the accolades.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new trailer as mentioned above is all about the game’s accolades. THQ Nordic has obviously done a fantastic job with the recent remake of Destroy All Humans! as fans and critics had nothing but positive things to say about it. Quotes such as “This is how it’s done” and “a fantastic, faithful experience” flood the video, while the game sits at 83% on Metacritic. Nonetheless, the game has been a big hit around the web, and fans and critics can both agree THQ Nordic has done a solid job at recreating a beloved, cult classic.

THQ Nordic has been doing a fantastic job at marketing the recently released remake by consistently releasing new and fun footage of the game. The last trailer looked like pure fun as the game is being showcased in an all-new trailer. In addition, another new trailer dropped a few weeks ago which welcomes players to the ominous area 51.

Destroy All Humans! is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you going to pick up this title? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Gematsu