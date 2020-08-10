The Entire Hitman Trilogy Will be Playable in PSVR in January 2021, Check out New Announcement Trailer

Sony has revealed groundbreaking news by announcing the entire Hitman trilogy will be playable in PSVR.

Check out the new trailer:

“Play the entire World of Assassination trilogy in VR when HITMAN 3 launches in January 2021.”

Sony has pulled off quite the achievement when it comes to this exciting announcement. In January 2021, the entire Hitman franchise will be playable in the PSVR headset and will allow the player to become the Hitman. The announcement trailer above does a solid job of showcasing what players can expect when it comes to Hitman in VR. Players will adopt a whole new level of immersion when it comes to stealth and tactical assassination.

Sony had some exciting news to reveal at the State of the Play event when the company announced a handful of new VR titles, new Bugsnax gameplay, and brand new Godfall gameplay. The show had quite the reveals and has further fans for the future of gaming when it comes to PlayStation.

The entire Hitman trilogy will be playable in PSVR January 2021.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited to become the Hitman? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube