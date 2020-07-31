From Software Announces Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition in Japan

Developer From Software took to their website to announce a new special version of the 2019 game of the year winning title — Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Titled as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition, fans of the game will be able to double-dip on the critically acclaimed game, and will receive some awesome new additional goodies! This is a super cool edition of the game, however, it will only be sold through the Japan region. Perhaps down the road, FromSoftware will bring a rendition of this to the states but at the time it will be exclusive to Japan, and only sold onto the PS4 platform.

This version of the game will retail about 4,800 yen, which equals out to about $45 USD. It comes with a strategy book, steelbook casing, and more. Check out the Game of the Year Edition for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice down below:

PlayStation 4 package version “SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE” includes a free extended update from the beginning, and “GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION” is now available at an affordable price. The limited-edition special edition comes with a guidebook that introduces the strategy and combat techniques at the beginning of the game, and a special equipment package.

In related Sekiro news, From Software announced yesterday that a new free update, titled Additional Features Update, will launch for the game later this year.

The new update will bring three new outfits, a gauntlet of strength, and some more features fans of the game will love. Sekiro was one of the best games of last year, and it is nice to see both Activision and developer From Software give some love to the game. Learn more about the additional features update right here!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year edition is set to release October 29th, 2020 for the PS4 in the Japan region. Do you plan on picking up a version of the game? Think this edition will come to the states?Let us know in the comments below!

source: From Software