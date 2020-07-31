Stardew Valley Physical and Collector Edition Announced for Nintendo Switch and PC, Pre-Orders Now Open

Developer ConcernedApe has taken to Twitter this morning to announce a special physical and collector edition for the massive hit title — Stardew Valley.

Set to release this November, fans of the epic title will be able to buy an awesome collector edition of Stardew Valley via Fangamer. Pre-orders for both the collector and physical editions are now live and it will cost you up to $70 USD for the collector edition, while the standard physical edition could cost up to $35 USD.

One negative about this awesome announcement is that this will only be available for either the PC or Nintendo Switch platforms. If you’re looking to snag a copy of the epic collector or standard edition of the game, act fast as these might sell out quickly. Pre-order your copy on Fangamer right here!

Check out the announcement of the Stardew Valley physical and collector edition down below:

I'm really pleased to announce a physical version of Stardew Valley for Switch & PC! This is in collaboration with @Fangamer and there is both a standard edition and a collector's edition w/ bonus goodies. Pre-orders are now available: https://t.co/u0Cp2PAyms pic.twitter.com/VbqK7Koylh — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 30, 2020

The Collector’s Edition includes:

Deluxe six-piece wooden standee made from responsibly sourced birch and cherry wood (measures 4.5 x 4 x 4 inches; some assembly required).

Earlier this year, ConcernedApe released the highly anticipated 1.5 update for Stardew Valley, which brought a ton of new features, additions, and more. Stardew Valley celebrated its four year anniversary this year and it seems that the game continues to grow with each passing year. Learn more about the latest update and more right here!

Stardew Valley’s physical and collector edition is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC platform via Fangamer this November. Are you planning on picking up a collector edition for Stardew Valley? Let us know in the comments below!

