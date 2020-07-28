Portal Knight Headlines August 2020’s Games With Gold Titles

Microsoft has announced August 2020’s Games with Gold and Portal Knights is highlighting the new batch of freebies.

Check out August 2020’s Games With Gold down below:

Portal Knights ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One

($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One MX Unleashed ($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Red Faction II ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Announced the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has revealed August 2020’s Games With Gold titles has $79.96 in value with over 2000 gamerscore. In addition, Microsoft has also detailed when players can dive into each title, as the company strategically releases titles to keep players entertained for the whole month. Check the listing above to find out exactly each title can be played. As per usual, two titles are from the current generation of gaming, while two will be older, backward compatibility titles.

In related news, Sony has also revealed their PS Plus titles and will feature the likes of a brand new title Fall Guys alongside the classic campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Read more about this news right here.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for the Games with Gold? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.