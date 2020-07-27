PS Plus Games for August Officially Announced; Includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered and Fall Guys

The PlayStation Blog has announced their two free upcoming PS Plus games for the month of August 2020, and it’s going to be a good one!

The two free titles are the epic campaign remastered shooter — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Devolver Digital’s newest game — Fall Guys. Both these games will of great value for PS Plus members.

Fall Guys is not even released yet and it will release as a PS Plus title, which is pretty awesome; you’re getting a brand new game for free! If you never heard of Fall Guys before, the PlayStation Blog detailed the new game with a new trailer and a detailed description of the game.

Check out the official Fall Guys gameplay trailer down below:

Survive a series of hilarious challenges until one victor remains in this colorful 60-person online multiplayer party game*! Test your mettle in brutal free-for-alls or co-op challenges where only the winning team advances to the next round. Bend, bounce and bash your way through hilarious physics-based obstacles, from smashing through doors, to balancing on massive see-saws, to racing up mountains riddled with traps.

These games will be available for everyone with a PS Plus membership in the month of August 2020. Are you excited about the upcoming free titles of the month? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog