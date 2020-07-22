Bring Your Creations to Life in Dreams VR Launch Trailer [Video]

Media Molecules has released the official launch trailer for the VR update in Dreams.

Check out the official launch trailer down below:

“Bring your creations to life in Dreams VR and play VR games made by users across the world” Media Molecules

The new trailer is all about the VR support, which is now available in Dreams. This comes as a highly requested feature, as fans have been itching to let their creations come to life in an all-new virtual reality mode. The official launch trailer promotes a new way to play with the introduction of virtual reality. The options are endless when it comes to Dreams and with the arrival of VR support, players will be experiencing a whole new creation.

The awesome creations coming out of Dreams have been stunning, to say the least. Last month a new trailer has been released and tackles this idea exactly, as it showcases the different mindsets of creative storytelling. To put it simply, this is what makes Dreams special. The ability to experience a vast variety of storytelling through the power of creativity.

Dreams VR update is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Source: PlayStation Youtube