Ghost of Tsushima Receives Offical Accolades Praising the Game’s Open World, Story, and Combat

Ghost of Tsushima has not even been out for a full week and Sony has already released an-action packed accolades trailer praising the game’s open world, story, and combat.

As mentioned above, the new accolades trailer is all about what critics across the web are saying about the Ghost of Tsushima. IGN’s claims “An extraordinary open-world action-adventure game” and Game Informer writing “a samurai epic of tremendous breadth and beauty.” It’s no secret that the game has been receiving tremendous feedback across the web, as Sucker Punch’s latest title sits at a rather impressive 83% on Metacritic.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now exlusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.

