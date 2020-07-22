Watch 30-Minutes of Crysis Remastered on the Nintendo Switch Right Here

Developer Crytek has taken to their YouTube channel to release a 30-minute gameplay session of their upcoming remaster title — Crysis Remastered.

The new gameplay session is once again showcased on the Nintendo Switch, and this is really the first time we got to see the game running in its raw form. For an older title, running on the Nintendo Switch, the game looks pretty good. The developers walkthrough some of the new features the remaster will come with, and viewers get to see a good chunk of gameplay footage.

Check out 30 minutes of gameplay footage for Crysis Remastered down below:

In related news, developer Crytek released a new trailer for Crysis Remastered, which showcased the game’s features. These features included dynamic lighting, enhanced visuals, destructible environments, gyro aiming, and so much more. Make sure to check out the latest trailer for Crysis Remastered right here!

Crysis Remastered is set to release sometime this Summer for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for the upcoming remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube