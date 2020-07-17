Crysis Remastered Latest Tech Features Trailer Showcases More Nintendo Switch Gameplay

Developer Crytek has taken to YouTube to release yet another trailer for their upcoming remastered title — Crysis!

The new trailer is about 2 minutes long and is fully captured on the Nintendo Switch. The game seems to be running at a smooth 720p 30 frames per second on the Switch and as the trailer depicts it manages to show off all of the new features Crysis Remastered will include. Players should expect to see dynamic lighting, enhanced visuals, destructible environments, gyro aiming, and so much more.

Check out the latest trailer for Crysis Remastered down below:

Crysis Remastered is making its debut on Nintendo Switch with high-quality textures, global illumination (SVOGI), vegetation bending, optimized dynamic light settings, dynamic resolution, gyro aiming, motion blur, bloom (light rays and sunbeams) and much more.

Crytek announced last month that Crysis Remastered will indeed be getting delayed a couple of weeks. This comes due to the distaste players had when they saw some leaked footage of the upcoming remastered. The Crysis franchise is known for having some superb graphics, and gamers seemed to not have been blown away by the upcoming game. Learn more about why Crytek delayed the game right here!

Crysis Remastered is set to release sometime this Summer for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for the upcoming remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube