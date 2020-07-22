Sony Releases New Ad Called the ‘The Best Place to Play’

Sony has released a new commercial advertisement, one which promotes the PlayStation 4 as the best place to play.

Check out the new commercial down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the PlayStation 4 and how its the best place to play. Although the trailer clocks in at 30-seconds, players will be met with a flurry of video games to play on the PS4. The newly released Ghost of Tsushima, NBA 2K21, Fortnite, and Marvel’s Avengers all make an appearance during the ad.

While the PlayStation 4’s life cycle is coming to an end, now is the perfect time to reflect on how stellar the system has been. However, with the end of a cycle comes a new one, and that all begins this holiday with the highly anticipated next-generation of gaming.

The PlayStation 4 system is available to purchase starting at $299, with the PlayStation 5 on the horizon hitting store shelves this holiday season.

Source: PlayStation Youtube