Halo Infinite Boxart Officially Revealed, Very Reminiscent of Combat Evolved

Microsoft and 343 Industries have released the official box art for the highly anticipated shooter, Halo Infinite.

The box art is very reminiscent of the title that kicked off the epic franchise — Halo: Combat Evolved. As you can see from the picture above, this art will be very nostalgic for fans of the series, and to be honest, it is one of the best boxart’s in the entire franchise. The latest entry in the series is going to have a lot to live up to and for the past couple of weeks, the developers are itching to finally showcase their hardwork.

A recent find that has been made in the new boxart image, is in the visor of Master Chief’s helmet. IGN writer, Jordan Oloman, has found a reflection in Chief’s visor that could potentially show off the Atriox of the Banished — Hyperious.

Check out Oloman’s find in the official tweet down below:

Here's the villain in #HaloInfinite (Hyperious? Atriox of The Banished?) as seen in the reflection of Chief's helmet. pic.twitter.com/sFKFtajvVV — Jordan Oloman (@JordanOloman) July 22, 2020

Microsoft will be holding their Xbox Games Showcase, which will definitely show off some new footage for Halo: Infinite. The showcase is set for tomorrow, July 23rd, 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET. We here at gameranx will be bringing you the latest breaking of the news so make sure to return to the site learn more about Xbox Series X and its first-party titles for Xbox.

Be prepared to learn more about Halo: Infinite, and a ton more during Xbox Games Showcase tomorrow, Thursday July 23rd. Are you happy with the boxart for Halo: Infinite? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Halo