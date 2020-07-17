Planet Coaster: Console Edition Receives New Gameplay Trailer, Watch Here

The Planet Coaster franchise is a major hit when it comes to gamers, as it allows us to create our very own theme parks. Create roller coasters, rides, and more for your paying customers.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is what you would expect, the epic title finally making its way to consoles. To make it even better, the game will be coming to next-generation consoles as well — PS5, and Xbox Series X. The new trailer showcases some epic gameplay, with the endless amount of creativity, management employment staff, and more!

Check out the Planet Coaster: Console Edition gameplay trailer down below:

This is Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Unleash your vision using simple yet powerful creation tools and control every aspect of your park with fun management features.

This is the second trailer for Planet Coaster: Console Edition, the announcement trailer showcased some more gameplay for the upcoming game, but that one focused more about announcing the title for the consoles. Learn more about Planet Coaster right here!

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is set to release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this Holiday season. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube