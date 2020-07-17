Rogue Legacy 2 Early Access Delayed to Mid-August

Developer CellarDoorGames took to twitter to announce that their upcoming early access game — Rogue Legacy 2, will be getting delayed for a couple of weeks.

Yes, the highly anticipated Rogue Legacy 2 Early Access will not be available later this month, but delayed to August 18th. The delay isn’t the worst we’ve seen, as some developers could have easily pushed back a couple of months.

CDG notes that when they approached the finish line for developing the game, they encountered some minor setbacks. Instead of releasing the early access of the game with some issues, the developers decided to delay the game a couple of weeks and plan to release it with “more content, more stability, and more bang for your buck!”.

Check out the official announcement from developer CellarDoorGames down below:

An update on the development of Rogue Legacy 2 pic.twitter.com/wjUIoEiiD4 — CellarDoorGames (@CellarDoorGames) July 16, 2020

CellarDoorGames recently released an early access Rogue Legacy 2 trailer showcasing plenty of gameplay action. The trailer is pretty lengthy running about two minutes long, and as I mentioned, will showcase a ton of gameplay. Make sure to check out the latest Rouge Legacy 2 trailer here!

Are you excited to see Rogue Legacy return? Planning on jumping into the early access? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter