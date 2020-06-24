Rogue Legacy 2 Comes to PC via Early Access This July; Full Release Slated for 2021

CellarDoor Games has announced today that their highly anticipated sequel title — Rogue Legacy 2, is set to arrive to the PC platform via early access this July.

To be more specific, the game is set to arrive to both the Steam and Epic Game Store on July 23rd! Yes, the long-awaited return of the cult classic rogue simulator title, has returned. The game is a little way out from officially releasing, but for those who own a PC will be able to check it out for a low price of $19.99. In addition to the exciting early access news, the developers released a new trailer showcasing some epic action.

Check out the brand new Rogue Legacy 2 early access trailer down below:

Fight, die, and live on through your children. Rogue Legacy 2, the original “genealogical rogue-lite” is back and in a big way. Leave your mark on both the Steam and Epic Early Access platforms on July 23, 2020 and help us make the best game we can.

Rogue Legacy 2 Early Access is set to release for both Steam and Epic Game Store on July 23rd. The full game is set to release sometime in 2021, other platforms have yet to be announced.

Are you excited to see Rogue Legacy return? Planning on jumping into the early access? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube