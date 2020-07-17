Sony Unveils Brand New Line of Ghost of Tsushima Merchandise

Sony has revealed a new line of merchandise for the upcoming exclusive title Ghost of Tsushima.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has detailed a rather expansive line of merchandise for Ghost of Tsushima. The line includes two POP! Vinyl figures of Jin Sakai, a hoodie and sling bag, an art book by Dark Horse Comics, and lastly a Figma 1:4 scale figure from Good Smile Company. All the links to purchase these newly announced goodies are available on the PS Blog with pictures for your viewing down below.

The announcement comes in the nick of time, as the game releases tonight when the clock strikes midnight. What better way to get into the release of this title than celebrating with an officially licensed hoodie.













In related news, Sony and Sucker Punch studios have been ramping up their promotional videos for Ghost of Tsushima as the release rapidly approaches. Just today a brand new video showcasing the game’s exploration has been released alongside a combat overview trailer. The game is looking fantastic and fans can’t be more excited for July 17th.

Ghost of Tsushima launches exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles on July 17, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Blog