Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free to play for a limited time.

Check out the new weekend trailer down below:

Announced on the official Ubisoft website, the company has announced that the latest installment in the Ghost Recon franchise will be free to play starting today, July 16 through July 20. Ubisoft has also released a new trailer for the occasion, one which highlights what players can expect from the free weekend. The trailer details that AI teammates have arrived, meaning you can join the fight solo. In addition, those who participate in the free weekend will take part in the second live event dubbed Resistance.

It all takes place this weekend when Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free for all starting today, July 16, and will run through the weekend concluding on Monday, July 20.

Source: Ubisoft