Ghost of Tsushima’s Newest Trailer Delves into Customization

Sony has released yet another overview trailer for Ghost of Tsushima this time around focusing on the game’s expansive customization.

Check out the customization overview trailer down below:

As mentioned above the new trailer is all about the game’s expansive customization system, which by the looks of it, will be time-consuming. Players will be able to build the exact type of Samurai thanks to the large selection of clothing, weapons, and armor. If the trailer is anything to base off, I have strong feeling fans will be spending a lot of time with customization options.

In related news, Sony and Sucker Punch studios have been ramping up their promotional videos for Ghost of Tsushima as the release rapidly approaches. Just today a brand new video showcasing the game’s exploration has been released alongside a combat overview trailer. The game is looking fantastic and fans can’t be more excited for July 17th.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for the release this week? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube