Watch Dogs: Legion Full Gameplay Segment Released; Story and Game World Detailed

Ubisoft has great games on the horizon, but one that has caught many gamers attention is none other than the latest installment in the recently new franchise — Watch Dogs.

Watch Dogs: Legion received a ton of love today during the Ubisoft Forward event. We had gameplay overview trailers, a detailed 15-minute look into the gameplay, and finally learned of an official release date for the game.

Yes, Watch Dogs: Legion will be releasing this year on October 29th, 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Those who buy a copy of the title on current generation consoles will be able to upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost.

The Watch Dogs: Legion segment, featured a ton of gameplay for the upcoming game, and similar to what Ubisoft did with AC: Valhalla, this detailed look showcases different possibilities that could occur depending on the players playstyle.

Check out the full Watch Dogs: Legion segment during Ubisoft Forward right here!

Ubisoft has brought the heat when it came to their livestream event — Ubisoft Forward. We saw some epic announcements such as Far Cry 6, some detailed looks at highly anticipated titles like Watch Dogs 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and a ton of great other surprises sprinkled throughout the stream. Click here to learn more about the reveals for Ubisoft Forward.

