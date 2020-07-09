Nintendo Announces Treehouse Event for July 10th, First Look at Developer’s Wayforward Title

Nintendo has announced that a new Treehouse Live stream will take place tomorrow Friday, July 10, 2020.

Check out gameplay of the upcoming game #PaperMario: The Origami King tomorrow 7/10 at 10am PT on #NintendoTreehouseLive | July 2020. Plus, we'll feature a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!https://t.co/pWziqZZPd3 pic.twitter.com/ZeubOStUtD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2020

The news broke via Nintendo’s official twitter account which is linked to your viewing above. The company has announced that Paper Mario: Origami King will receive new gameplay alongside a brand new reveal from developers WayFoward. Developers WayFoward is known for producing the Shantae series, which is exciting news to finally find out what’s in the pipeline.

In related news, Paper Mario: Origami King has been receiving a steady flow of trailers with the latest debuting this morning. The new trailer covers 10 minutes of gameplay, which gives fans a solid look at the upcoming title. It will be interesting and exciting to see the new gameplay debut tomorrow at the Nintendo stream.

Nintendo's Treehouse Live stream will take place tomorrow at 10 am PT on July 2020.

