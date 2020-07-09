PlayStation Details the World of Ghost of Tsushima

Joanna Wang Environment Art Lead at Sucker Punch took to the PlayStation Blog to bring some new details about the world of Tsushima and how Sucker Punch brought the epic game to life!

As you might know by now, Sucker Punch is going for a very realistic take on the world of Tsushima, and of course, that goes into the environment players will explore. The blogpost if filled with details about how the developers created the epic world, and as you might not know, Tsushima is a real place off the Korean Penisula, where the developers visited multiple times during the project.

Sucker Punch seems to have nailed the recreation of Tsushima in their game even though it’s not a 1:1 recreation. Players will explore vast open sprawls of land, forest, mountains, and natural beauty. Wang released a ton of awesome detailed looks at the world of Tsushima in the form of short looped videos, which you can check out down below!

These videos focus on the beautiful landscapes of Tsushima, the day and night cycle, and more!

Our version of Tsushima is not a 1:1 recreation of the real-life counterpart — it’s a love letter to all of its parts. We took essential elements of the island, mixed with some inspirations from mainland Japan, and built this unique world for Ghost. During our trips, we recorded birds and nature sounds and photo-scanned leaves from Tsushima island, and used them in the actual game. This was a way for us to bring a little piece of the real island of Tsushima to you. Ghost of Tsushima is by far the biggest game we have ever made. The map is divided into three regions filled with more than forty diverse Biomes and hundreds of points of interest. Our goal when building an open world game is always “if you can see it, you can reach it,” with as few exceptions as possible. You will journey through lush forests, cross boggy swamp lands, and enter into frozen mountainous landscapes. We collected so many references from movies, games, paintings, and even travel posters to draw inspiration. We want to present you with an authentic, believable world, a world that would call out to you, inviting you to explore, a world that is rich and full of surprises.

In related news, Ghost of Tsushima has beginning to ramp up its promotion work as we are only a couple of weeks away from its official release. Media critics, influencers, and more have received their copies of the game and we should expect to see reviews go live for the game on July 14.

In addition, Sucker Punch has released a new trailer for the game, and much more in the past couple of weeks. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest Ghost of Tsushima’s news right here!

Ghost of Tsushima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog