Nintendo Minute Plays 10 Minutes of Paper Mario: The Origami King, Discusses Their Favorite Moments So Far

Nintendo has released about 10 minutes of gameplay footage of themselves playing the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive title — Paper Mario: The Origami King.

The footage is from Nintendo Minute, and as I mentioned above, we get a 10-minute gameplay session showcasing the highly anticipated title in action. Nintendo Minute talks about the upcoming game, such as their favorite moments with their time with the game, gameplay mechanics they’ve encountered, and more!

Nintendo Minute is never a minute! We’re so lucky to get to play Paper Mario: The Origami King a little early and the game is so much fun. Within the first hour or so, we already found some super fun and surprising moments. We’re excited for you guys to play on July 17 when the game launches for Nintendo Switch. As always, thanks so much for watching and we’ll see you next week!

In related news, Nintendo has been amping up its promotion team for the ucpoming Nintendo Switch excksuive tittle — Paper Mario: The Origami King as of late.

We have received a couple of detailed looks into the game, some trailers showcasing the open world of Paper Mario, and more. The game is only a week away, so we should expect even some more news about the highly anticipated week. But in the meantime, make sure to learn more about Paper Mario: The Origami King right here!

Paper Mario: The Origami King is set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch later this month on July 17th. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

