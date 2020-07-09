Sony Unleashes July Savings Promotion on PlayStation Store

Sony has unleashed a brand new sale dubbed ‘July Savings Promotions’ and will offer a slew of discounts from a variety of genres.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has detailed that the sale will offer a pretty substantial sale to kick off the core summer months. Players will be met with discounts that range from Assassin’s Creed titles, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. However, the fun does not end there. Sony has also cut the prices on both Knack and Medevil. The sale is now live on the PS Store, where players can sift through all the different discounts and deals the company is offering.

Check out discounted titles down below:

2Dark

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

AER – Memories of Old

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition

AO Tennis 2

Arca’s Path VR

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Bee Simulator

Brick Breaker

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition

Code Vein

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Deponia Collection

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Farmer’s Dynasty

Handball 17

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Hunting Simulator

Journey

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Knack 2

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Mahjong

MediEvil

Mega Man 11

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

Motorcycle Club

My Little Riding Champion

Need for Speed

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Nioh – The Complete Edition

No Man’s Sky

Outcast – Second Contact

Overpass

Overpass Deluxe Edition

Paper Beast

Premium Pool Arena

Pro Fishing Simulator

Quiplash

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass

Rugby 20

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior 2

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter

Silence

Solitaire

Spike Volleyball

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

Strange Brigade

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Tennis World Tour

Tetraminos

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Long Journey Home

The Shadow Warrior Collection

The Sinking City

The Unicorn Princess

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tour de France 2019

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

V-Rally 4

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer Chaosbane

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

WRC 5 eSports Edition

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC Collection

Sony’s July Savings Promotion is currently live on the PlayStation Store. The sale begun on July 8 and will run through and conclude on July 22, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new sale? Will you be picking up any titles from Sony’s July Savings Promotions? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PS Blog