Sony Unleashes July Savings Promotion on PlayStation Store
Sony has unleashed a brand new sale dubbed ‘July Savings Promotions’ and will offer a slew of discounts from a variety of genres.
Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has detailed that the sale will offer a pretty substantial sale to kick off the core summer months. Players will be met with discounts that range from Assassin’s Creed titles, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. However, the fun does not end there. Sony has also cut the prices on both Knack and Medevil. The sale is now live on the PS Store, where players can sift through all the different discounts and deals the company is offering.
Check out discounted titles down below:
- 2Dark
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
- AO Tennis 2
- Arca’s Path VR
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Bee Simulator
- Brick Breaker
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition
- Code Vein
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
- Deponia Collection
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Handball 17
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Hunting Simulator
- Journey
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Knack 2
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Mahjong
- MediEvil
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
- Motorcycle Club
- My Little Riding Champion
- Need for Speed
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nioh – The Complete Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Overpass
- Overpass Deluxe Edition
- Paper Beast
- Premium Pool Arena
- Pro Fishing Simulator
- Quiplash
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Rugby 20
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Silence
- Solitaire
- Spike Volleyball
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
- Strange Brigade
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Tennis World Tour
- Tetraminos
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Long Journey Home
- The Shadow Warrior Collection
- The Sinking City
- The Unicorn Princess
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tour de France 2019
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- V-Rally 4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer Chaosbane
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
Sony’s July Savings Promotion is currently live on the PlayStation Store. The sale begun on July 8 and will run through and conclude on July 22, 2020.
What are your thoughts on this new sale? Will you be picking up any titles from Sony’s July Savings Promotions? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.
Source: PS Blog