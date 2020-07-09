Epic Games Store Offering Three Free Games This Week

The Epic Games Store has a new promotion running on their shop that offers three games for completely free.

Starting today and ending next week on July 16, Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition and Escapist 2 will all be completely free. Players can download the titles right here on the Epic Games Store official website. This promotion will continue next week with one of the titles being already announced; Torchlight II. Expect two more titles to be announced throughout the week. Be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest updates for the free games of the week to come out of the Epic Games Store.

Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition and Escapist 2 are all free to play until next week, so be sure to jump in on the action.

Source: Epic Games Store