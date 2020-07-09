Crash Bandicoot: On the Run Mobile Game Officially Announced, New Trailer Debuts

Critically acclaimed mobile game developer — King, has announced that they are working on a Crash Bandicoot mobile title!

Titled Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, players will be introduced to a new way of playing Crash Bandicoot. First off, this will be the first entry in the series on a mobile device, and secondly, it looks like the game will be some sort of endless runner similar to Temple Run.

The new trailer is more of a CGI trailer, so we don’t get to see any real gameplay, but as the trailer and tweet notes, players will have a ton of customizable skins, a slew of levels to complete, classic bosses, and much more!

Check out the official announcement of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run down below:

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Coming directly to your phone. Classic bosses, new levels and custom skins. Get ready to run wild! 🥭 #CrashOnTheRun pic.twitter.com/UZIM1zq6j8 — Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) July 9, 2020

In related news, Toys for Bob recently announced that Crash Bandicoot will be receiving his fourth installment in the epic franchise later this year!

Of course, it’s been years since the last mainline installment so we’re sure this time gap has allowed developers to figure out some useful new abilities and attributes that would further enhance the Crash Bandicoot experience. With that said, the game will take place after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Learn more about the fourth main entry in the franchise right here!

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is without an official release date, however, pre-registration for both Android and iOS devices are available. How are you feeling about the new mobile entry? Excited? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter