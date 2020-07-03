Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Version 1.3.0 Now Available to Download; Patch Notes Detailed

Nintendo has announced and detailed the latest update to hit their critically acclaimed title — Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The latest update, version 1.3.0, comes with a slew of general updates that will have the common player excited. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive game, so players should expect bugs and glitches; however, Nintendo is pretty stellar when it comes to maintaining their games. Thankfully, Nintendo detailed the latest update on their official website, so you can check out the full detailed patch notes for yourselves!

Check out the full set of patch notes down below:

The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.3.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.

General Updates Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean. Players can now catch sea creatures while diving, which they can then donate to the museum. Players can now encounter new visiting characters somewhere on the island. Nook Miles can now be traded for new items. New seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalog, available for limited time only.

Fixed the following issues: The names of several fish have been fixed in Korean and Simplified Chinese. Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.



In related news, Nintendo has issued an update to another exclusive Nintendo switch title, but this time it was centered around the epic multiplayer shooter Splatoon 2. If you’ve been playing Splatoon 2, or want to know more about the latest update for that game, click here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available exclusively for the Nintendo switch.

source: Nintendo