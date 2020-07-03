Captain America Skin Makes Surprise Appearance in Latest Fortnite Item Shop

Epic Games has dropped a big surprise on the Fortnite community with the appearance of a Captain America skin in the latest item shop drop.

Yes, you heard that correct, Captain America is officially in Fortnite after rumors circulating the skin has been making rounds on the web. The new skin arrived tonight just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend. News broke tonight when the item shop refreshed and saw the epic Captain America skin loaded with his iconic shield.

Check out the all-new trailer down below:

Armed with his indestructible shield and iron will, Super-Soldier Captain America will take on any obstacle thrown his way.



Grab the Captain America Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/VPHtKhtsqO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020

“Debuting today in the Item Shop, Cap’s Outfit includes two items: his Proto-Adamantium Pickaxe and Back Bling. Wield the shield as your pickaxe, or display it proudly on your back.” Fortnite

For those who are interested in this skin, act quickly as it will be a limited-time skin. In addition, players will also be able to celebrate the arrival of the iconic hero with an all-new Grand Salute Emote. The skin will cost you 2,000 V-Bucks which equals $20 in the United States.

Source: Fortnite Twitter Account