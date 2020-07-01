Microsoft Details New Wave of Titles Coming to PC and Console Versions of Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a new wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Fallout 76 Wastelanders and much more.

Announced on Xbox Wire, it was revealed that Fallout 76, Soulcalibur VI, Out fo the Park Baseball 21, and Crosscode will be coming to the service very soon.

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC) [email protected] – July 1

Soulcalibur VI (Console) – July 1

CrossCode (Console) [email protected] – July 9

Fallout 76 (Console & PC) – July 9

Check out the list above to find out which titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass and when. As always when it comes to new titles coming to the service, Microsoft announced which titles will be leaving the leaving. Check out down below to find out which titles are leaving.

Leaving July 15

Blazing Chrome (Console & PC)

Dead Rising 4 (Console & PC)

Metal Gear Solid V (Console and PC)

Timespinner (PC)

Unavowed (PC)

Undertale (PC)

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s subscription that gives members an instant library of titles. Titles range from exclusives to third party titles with new games always coming in and out of the service.

What are your thoughts on these new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire